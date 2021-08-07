Leicester 1-0 Man City: Player ratings from curtain raising Community Shield
Kelechi Iheanacho's late penalty earned Leicester a deserved 1-0 win over Manchester City in the Community Shield, ruining £100m Jack Grealish's debut for his new club. British football's most expensive player started on the bench as expected, and watched on as the Foxes had the better of the exchanges at Wembley. City goalkeeper Zack Steffen did well to turn a Jamie Vardy effort on to the post in the first half, and there were several other half chances for Brendan Rodgers' side.www.90min.com
