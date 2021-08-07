Cancel
Vermillion, SD

Vermillion mayor wants more COVID-19 reports as school nears

By The Associated Press
KELOLAND TV
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVERMILLION, S.D. – The mayor of the city that’s home to the University of South Dakota says the state needs to publish COVID-19 data more than once a week. Vermillion Mayor Kelsey Collier-Wise says virus numbers from the South Dakota Department of Health are especially crucial as the city prepares for an influx of college students. Collier-Wise says there are no specific COVID-19 regulations at the University of South Dakota, such as mandated vaccinations.

