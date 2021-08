The U.S. women advanced to the final in the first 3x3 basketball competition in Olympic history with a scrappy 18-16 win over France on Wednesday. France used its quickness and a dazzling array of layups to forge a 16-16 tie heading into the last minute. The U.S. then benefited from a questionable call, as officials checked a replay off a French challenge after a ball went out of play. Replays on the TV feed seemed to show the ball glancing off the fingers of U.S. player Kelsey Plum, but possession was awarded to the Americans.