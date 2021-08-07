The Bachelorette finale spoilers: Will Katie leave without Blake proposal?

Could Katie Thurston leave The Bachelorette finale without a proposal from either Blake or Justin? Is that something to prepare for?. If you’re busy watching a lot of the previews for Monday’s episode, it’s clear that this is a narrative the show wants to spin at the moment. We haven’t seen any evidence that a proposal will happen; not only that, we’ve been shown a number of times questions as to whether or not either of these guys is ready to get down on one knee.