The Red Sox lost one lineup piece but got two back as they get set for their series finale against the Toronto Blue Jays at 1 p.m. Sunday. J.D. Martinez and Jarren Duran were each reinstated from the COVID-19 related injury list and are both back in the lineup. Martinez is in his traditional designated hitter spot and will hit fifth. Duran, who has played mostly centerfield will slide to left and hit ninth.