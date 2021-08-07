Spirit of Generosity: Investing in Our Food Systems

Steven Googin and Ashlee Kleinhammer of North Country Creamery in Keeseville. Erika Bailey photo, provided by Adirondack Foundation. It started with Emergency Food Packages spearheaded by AdkAction. These packages, filled with local food – including organic yogurt, apples, granola, carrots, greens, eggs, and more – were assembled at Hub on the Hill in Essex and delivered to the doorsteps of people who were experiencing economic hardship as far away as Tupper Lake and Malone. The packages came at a time when local farmers were losing wholesale business revenue as schools and restaurants paused for health and safety reasons.The quantities needed for the packages compensated for these losses and helped to keep farmers in business.