UFC 265: Lewis vs. Gane odds, picks, predictions, prop bets: This MMA parlay would pay more than 18-1

With Saturday's UFC 265 heavyweight bout between Ciryl Gane vs. Derrick Lewis on the docket, bettors are looking to cash in on the many prop bets available for the event as the main UFC 265 fight card begins at 10 p.m. ET. Among the more popular Lewis vs. Gane prop bets from Caesars Sportsbook are that the fight will last five rounds at +150, and whether Gane will win by TKO at +138. Gane (9-0) has been impressive in his MMA career since turning pro in 2018. He previously competed professionally in Muay Thai, posting a 13-0 record with nine knockouts. Lewis (25-7) is on a four-bout winning streak and is ranked No. 2 in the UFC heavyweight rankings.