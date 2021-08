As another unprecedented wildfire season spreads across and beyond Siberia, conversations about the climate and ecological crisis have reached new but tentative heights in Russia, a major fossil fuel exporter. These shifts were heralded in 2018-2019 by activists who now face a broad governmental crackdown on civil society. During the 2019 fire season, Russian feminist Daria Serenko composed this lyric. Rachel Brasier, Serena Clapp-Clark, Paige MacKinnon, Helen Poe, and Elizabeth Tolley created a collective translation during online seminars held by Hilah Kohen at Middlebury College’s Davis School of Russian.