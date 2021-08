As COVID-19’s Delta variant continues to rear its ugly head, the Italian government announced on Thursday that within the country, proof of vaccination will be required if citizens are interested in visiting and patronizing museums. Beginning on August 6, the mandate also requires that Italians display proof of having received at least one vaccination dose in order to do things like sit indoors at restaurants, attend sporting events and visit theme parks. The country’s stringent new policy makes sense: Italy is one of the countries that was hit hardest by the coronavirus pandemic. In 2020, Italy logged more deaths than in any other year since World War Two.