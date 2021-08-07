Special Weather Statement issued for Claiborne, Grainger, Hancock by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-07 13:19:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-07 14:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Claiborne; Grainger; Hancock A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southeastern Claiborne, southwestern Hancock and northeastern Grainger Counties through 315 PM EDT At 239 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Tazewell, or 8 miles north of Rutledge, moving east at 15 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Bean Station, Tazewell, Howard Quarter and Thorn Hill. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH