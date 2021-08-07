Cancel
Saratoga County, NY

Flood Advisory issued for Saratoga, Schenectady by NWS

weather.gov
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-07 14:40:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-07 16:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Saratoga; Schenectady The National Weather Service in Albany has issued a * Urban and Small Stream Flood Advisory for South Central Saratoga County in east central New York Northeastern Schenectady County in east central New York * Until 445 PM EDT. * At 240 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Up to 1 inch of rain has fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Schenectady, Clifton Park, Rotterdam, Scotia, Niskayuna, Alplaus, East Glenville, Country Knolls, Pattersonville-Rotterdam Junction, Rexford, Aqueduct, Glenridge, Groom Corners, High Mills, Mayfair, Stoodley Corners, Woodruff Heights, Ballston Lake, Clifton Park Center and Elnora. Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.

alerts.weather.gov

