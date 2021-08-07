Kool & The Gang Co-Founder Dennis Thomas Dies at 70
Dennis “Dee Tee” Thomas, co-founder and saxophonist for Kool & The Gang, has died. He was 70. Thomas’ death was confirmed via a statement on the band’s social media channels. The statement reads, in part, “On August 7, 2021, Dennis Thomas (known as ‘Dee Tee’), beloved husband, father and a co-founder of Kool & the Gang, passed away peacefully in his sleep at the age of 70 in New Jersey.” An exact cause of death was not disclosed.jammin1057.com
