Kool & The Gang Co-Founder Dennis Thomas Dies at 70

By ebanas
jammin1057.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDennis “Dee Tee” Thomas, co-founder and saxophonist for Kool & The Gang, has died. He was 70. Thomas’ death was confirmed via a statement on the band’s social media channels. The statement reads, in part, “On August 7, 2021, Dennis Thomas (known as ‘Dee Tee’), beloved husband, father and a co-founder of Kool & the Gang, passed away peacefully in his sleep at the age of 70 in New Jersey.” An exact cause of death was not disclosed.

