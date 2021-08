Amid the three main events of the 2021 NHL Offseason, the NHL released the 2021-22 regular season schedule on Thursday, July 22. Between Seattle, the NHL Draft, and Free Agency Frenzy, I have not had the chance to take a closer look at it like I usually do. Now that the frenzy has faded out and the New Jersey Devils added Dougie, it is a good time to look at what you and I can look forward to for this coming 82-game regular season (no times yet). And the preseason, which was revealed by the Devils before free agency began. Enough waiting, let’s get into it.