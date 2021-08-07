Cancel
Accidents

Video released of daring rescue attempt on sinking Seacor Power ship

ABC News
 2 days ago

The Coast Guard has released a video that shows a nail-biting race to save lives aboard the tragic Seacor Power -- an oil industry boat that capsized off the Louisiana coast in April, killing 13 people.

The video shows a rescue worker suspended from a helicopter searching for survivors in murky and turbulent waters. Towering waves batter the vessel, flooding the boat's deck.

Bristow Video - PHOTO: A private helicopter crew attempts a rescue at the sight of the capsizing of the Seacor Power ship in the Gulf of Mexico off the coast of Louisiana in an image from video on the night of April 13, 2021.

Three men desperately held onto the side of the 175-foot-long boat during the rescue effort, NOLA reported , with one of the three men describing his harrowing rescue.

“When we first got on scene, I remember them right there waving,” the helicopter's pilot, Jim Peters told NOLA.

Gerald Herbert/AP, FILE - PHOTO: The lift boat Seacor Power sits capsized about 7 miles off the coast of Louisiana in the Gulf of Mexico, April 18, 2021.

The Seacor Power overturned about 7 miles off the coast of Louisiana on April 13 in hurricane-force winds, The Associated Press reported . Six bodies were found and another seven people are still missing and presumed dead.

As of Aug. 1, the Coast Guard and the National Transportation Safety Board are convening in a series of daily public hearings, expected to last through Aug. 13.

Several lawsuits have been filed over the disaster, the AP reported.

ABC News' Ahmad Hemingway contributed to this report.

