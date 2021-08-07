Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Denver, CO

Leader: Unvaccinated Denver police will be held accountable

Posted by 
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 2 days ago

DENVER (AP) — The top public safety leader in Denver said he is prepared to discipline police officers, sheriff’s deputies and firefighters who don’t follow the mandate that all city employees get vaccinated against COVID-19, The Denver Post reported Saturday.

A public health order that was issued by the city health department on Monday requires all city employees to receive their second vaccine dose by Sept. 15 and provide proof of vaccination.

“That order says city employees shall be vaccinated. If our folks don’t comply with it in the time that is allotted by the mayor’s office and the Department of Public Health and Environment, then I am prepared to do what is necessary to hold people in compliance and hold people accountable,” Murphy Robinson, executive director of the city’s Department of Public Safety, told The Denver Post. “That’s my job.”

The Denver police officers’ union said in a statement on Thursday that it “respects and trusts our members with their own choices on how to maintain their health, the health of their families and the health, safety and welfare of the citizens of Denver”.

It’s unclear how many of the Denver’s police officers or emergency responders have been vaccinated as the city does not keep track.

However, the Denver Police Protective Association — which represents a majority of the department’s 1,494 officers — conducted its own poll. The survey, which was shared with the Post, showed a total of 778 union members responded and 332, or 43%, said they had received the vaccine.

The union issued a statement Thursday night disputing the validity of its own poll.

“The PPA did conduct an internal, informal and unscientific survey of its membership and unfortunately, the survey responses were statistically and mathematically so far away of realistic numbers, it was for this reason, the survey was not released,” the union said in a statement.

However, Robinson said he was “shocked” by the poll’s findings.

“We have held clinics, we have made incentives,” he said, “And, frankly, there’s no excuse for someone — other than their religious beliefs or for medical reasons — to not get vaccinated.”

Comments / 0

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

525K+
Followers
294K+
Post
247M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Denver, CO
Health
Denver, CO
Crime & Safety
Local
Colorado Crime & Safety
Denver, CO
Government
City
Denver, CO
Denver, CO
Vaccines
County
Denver, CO
Local
Colorado Health
Local
Colorado Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Denver Police#Ap#The Denver Post
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Department of Health
Related
Arkansas StatePosted by
The Associated Press

Arkansas reports new record for COVID-19 hospitalizations

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Arkansas on Monday set a new record for the number of people in the state hospitalized because of COVID-19 as its coronavirus surge continued. The state reported its COVID-19 hospitalizations rose by 103, its biggest one-day increase, to 1,376. The state’s previous record during the pandemic for COVID-19 hospitalizations was in January when it reported 1,371 virus patients in the hospital.
Posted by
The Associated Press

University of Minnesota shifts, will require COVID shots

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The University of Minnesota shifted gears on coronavirus vaccinations on Monday, saying it would begin requiring the shots after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration fully approves vaccines. University President Joan Gabel announced the mandate in a letter to students and employees on Monday, joining hundreds of...
Houston, TXPosted by
The Associated Press

Abbott appeals for out-of-state help against COVID-19

Gov. Greg Abbott appealed for out-of-state help Monday to fight the third wave of COVID-19 in Texas. The request came as a county-owned hospital in Houston raised tents to accommodate their COVID-19 overflow. Private hospitals in the county already were requiring their staff to be vaccinated against the coronavirus. Meantime,...
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
The Associated Press

US investigates latest case of a rare tropical disease

NEW YORK (AP) — U.S. health officials are investigating the latest fatal case of a rare tropical disease typically found in South Asia. The unidentified person, who died last month in Georgia, was the fourth U.S. case this year of melioidosis caused by a bacteria that lives in soil and water, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Monday.
Brookston, INPosted by
The Associated Press

Infant, adult killed in crash as driver flees deputies

BROOKSTON, Ind. (AP) — An adult and an infant were killed when the car they were in crashed as the driver fled sheriff’s deputies in western Indiana. Three adults, a juvenile, a toddler and the infant were in a BMW which was speeding when it left a roadway then struck a tree and stopped against a vacant house in Brookston about 11 p.m. Sunday, state police said Monday in a release.
Raleigh, NCPosted by
The Associated Press

Bill to raise NC riot penalties clears Senate committee

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — A North Carolina Senate committee voted Monday to advance a measure that would impose tougher penalties on those who engage in violent protests. House Speaker Tim Moore, the bill’s sponsor, said his plan will better protect businesses and police from violence and property damage similar to what he saw occur in Raleigh last year during demonstrations following the murder of George Floyd in Minneapolis police custody.
Posted by
The Associated Press

Appeals court revives challenge to Arkansas ‘ag-gag’ lawsuit

ST. LOUIS (AP) — A federal appeals court revived a legal challenge Monday to an Arkansas law that farm organizations have used to shield themselves from undercover investigations by animal rights groups. A three-judge panel of the St. Louis-based 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals reversed a lower court’s decision...
Posted by
The Associated Press

Police: 4 killed, 14 wounded in New Orleans over weekend

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A bloody weekend saw four people killed and 14 more wounded in shootings, New Orleans Police Superintendent Shaun Ferguson said Monday. “We have to realize that there are serious issues with regard to social norms and other activities,” Ferguson said during a news conference livestreamed by television stations.
Posted by
The Associated Press

Virginia lawmakers to consider Court of Appeals finalists

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — A diverse group of finalists for eight open seats on the Virginia Court of Appeals includes two circuit court judges, a former solicitor general of Virginia, the first Black president of the Virginia State Bar, an appellate attorney, a family law attorney and a public defender.

Comments / 0

Community Policy