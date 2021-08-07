Police: Male dies from medical issue after resisting arrest

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — Bismarck police say a male suspect who instigated a fight with officers early Saturday morning suffered a medical emergency and later died.

The incident happened shortly before 1 a.m. when police responded to a report of someone acting erratically and screaming outside of a residence. Officers found a person running from the area and attempting to jump a privacy fence into the neighboring property.

Police say the person became aggressive and threatened to kill them, then advanced toward the officers and began fighting with them while they attempted to arrest him. He then suffered a medical issue, authorities said.

Life saving efforts were performed by officers, fire and ambulance personnel on scene. He was transported to a local hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

No further information has been released.