When It Comes To Cookie Dough, This Brand Stands Above The Rest
Cookies are one of those things where it's entirely possible to eat them before you even cook them. After all, who could resist the creamy, smooth batter of butter, chocolate, brown sugar, and vanilla long enough to not say "Forget it" and then resign oneself to eating it out of the bowl in front of the TV? And if we can't (or don't want to) make our own cookie dough at home, we could easily purchase a package of pre-made dough and make delicious, warm, chewy cookies in under 15 minutes — or less, if you can't help yourself.www.mashed.com
Comments / 0