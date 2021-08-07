Cancel
Arkansas State

Arkansas man, 24, arrested in stabbing death of mother

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
BALD KNOB, Ark. (AP) — A 24-year-old man has been arrested for the death of his mother and wounding of his father in a stabbing in Bald Knob, authorities said Saturday.

Jacob Seth Varnell was arrested on capital murder and attempted capital murder warrants for the death Friday of Pamela Varnell, 65, and wounding of William Varnell, 63, according to a statement from White County Sheriff’s Detective Chancey Warden.

Jail records show Jacob Varnell is in custody and do not list an attorney who could speak on his behalf.

Deputies investigating reports of a stabbing on Friday found Pamela Varnell dead of apparent stab wounds and William Varnell wounded with stab wounds in their home, Warden said.

William Varnell was hospitalized in undisclosed condition while Pamela Varnell’s body was sent to the state crime laboratory for an autopsy.

