Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Premier League

Iheanacho punishes wasteful City to win Community Shield for Leicester

By David Hytner at Wembley
Posted by 
The Guardian
The Guardian
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0HI34I_0bKxTTCj00
Kelechi Iheanacho scores from the spot to win the game for Leicester against Manchester City Photograph: Andy Rain/EPA

Pep Guardiola had his hands on his head. So did the Manchester City supporters. They knew that they were in serious trouble. Nathan Aké had collected a backpass on the edge of his own area only to hesitate and how Kelechi Iheanacho, the former City striker, on as a substitute for Leicester, made him pay.

Aké, who was City’s last man, felt Iheanacho get to the ball and threaten to pull away from him and so he made a desperate lunge, lifting up his boot to catch his opponent. For a couple of seconds, Guardiola thought that his team might have got away with it. The ball ran to another Leicester substitute, Patson Daka, the popular new signing from Red Bull Salzburg, and his shot was blocked by Zack Steffen, who was the best of a broadly disappointing sweep of City performers.

Enter the referee, Paul Tierney. He called back the play to point to the spot for Aké’s foul and, although Iheanacho’s kick was close to Steffen, it was well struck and rising. There were 89 minutes on the clock, Steffen could get no more than fingertips to it and it was Leicester who got their hands on the Community Shield.

Not much will rival the celebrations that greeted Youri Tielemans’ FA Cup final winner for them against Chelsea last season but Brendan Rodgers and his players capered about on the Wembley turf afterwards, with the chairman, Top Srivaddhanaprabha, also coming on to lift the trophy. Nothing beats the winning feeling. Leicester’s season is up and running.

One pre-match detail had brought a shock factor and it was not that Guardiola was missing “half a team”, as he put it – the result of a host of his players having reached the latter stages of Euro 2020 and the Copa America. It was that the City manager had won 10 of the previously available 15 pieces of domestic silverware. The haul included two Community Shields, which Guardiola maintains are titles, even if there has historically been a question mark in England over whether they truly count as such.

There would not be another one here. Aké sunk to his haunches at full-time, having effectively blown a big opportunity in the line-up, and there would be no fairytale debut for Jack Grealish, City’s £100m British record signing. Grealish came on as a 65th minute substitute and he saw plenty of the ball, running aggressively with it, but he was unable to create much as a Leicester defence missing the injured James Justin, Jonny Evans, Wesley Fofana and Thomas Castagne held firm.

Related: Manchester City are the team to beat again, but how can they be stopped? | Jonathan Wilson

Daniel Amartey deputised well in central defence for Fofana, who suffered a horrendous knee injury against Villarreal last Wednesday. Rodgers reported that Fofana would have surgery tomorrow and be out until the turn of the year, at the very least.

It is probably worth listing who Guardiola was without – Kyle Walker, John Stones, Phil Foden, Raheem Sterling, Ederson, Gabriel Jesus, Kevin De Bruyne, Aymeric Laporte and Oleksander Zinchenko, who has just become a father. Foden and De Bruyne are injured.

Guardiola was full of praise for his players but, after a difficult start to last season, the frustration was again evident. “Mentally we are ready but how can you be ready when the players train [for] three or four sessions?” Guardiola said. “I would love to have the Brazilian and English players but they finish last season three weeks ago so they have to rest. At the start of the season, we will try to get results, knowing we are not at our best.”

Leicester shaded the first-half and it was encouraging for them to have Harvey Barnes back from the serious knee damage that he suffered last February. The left-winger was quick and direct from the outset. Rodgers’s team ought to have been in front at the interval only for Jamie Vardy to miss two excellent chances.

The first came when a Barnes shot ricocheted off Ruben Dias’s block to sit up nicely but, under pressure from Benjamin Mendy, Vardy blasted straight at Steffen and the second, on 45 minutes, followed a low Barnes cross. With the ball behind him at the far post, Vardy spun and shot for the opposite corner only for Steffen, who was heading the wrong way, to throw out a hand and tip against the upright. It was a fine save.

City’s best effort of the first period came from an early Ilkay Gündogan free-kick, which extended Kasper Schmeichel, and they almost caught a break when Calgar Soyuncu sliced a Mendy cross over his own crossbar.

Guardiola had started with the 19-year-old, Cole Palmer, alongside Ferran Torres up front and the 18-year-old, Sam Edozie, on the left wing. Edozie had sliced wide when well placed in the 28th minute but Guardiola paid tribute to how he and Palmer continued to fight in the second half, when City played with greater purpose and intensity.

The Fiver: sign up and get our daily football email.

Gündogan lifted wastefully high after Riyad Mahrez had worked a short corner routine while their best moment followed a loose pass from Ricardo Pereira, which allowed Edozie to release Mahrez on the break. With Pereira and Wilfred Ndidi in pursuit, Mahrez hammered high.

Rodgers withdrew Youri Tielemans, Ayoze Pérez, James Maddison and Vardy on 71 minutes – pushing key players too hard, this early was never going to be a part of the equation – but he could be thrilled when Iheanacho made the difference.

Comments / 0

The Guardian

The Guardian

10K+
Followers
5K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Pep Guardiola
Person
Aymeric Laporte
Person
Jamie Vardy
Person
Kelechi Iheanacho
Person
Jack Grealish
Person
Youri Tielemans
Person
Wilfred Ndidi
Person
Raheem Sterling
Person
Brendan Rodgers
Person
Ayoze Pérez
Person
Zack Steffen
Person
Jonny Evans
Person
Benjamin Mendy
Person
Gabriel Jesus
Person
Riyad Mahrez
Person
James Justin
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chelsea#Red Bull Salzburg#Community Shields#British#Brazilian#English#Mendy Cross
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
Related
Premier LeagueThe Guardian

Premier League 2021-22 preview No 13: Manchester United

Guardian writers’ predicted position: 2nd (NB: this is not necessarily Jamie Jackson’s prediction but the average of our writers’ tips) A 21st title is Manchester United’s ambition so if there is failure again this venerable institution will embark on their latest inquest. The autopsies have run through seven editions and four managers, including the incumbent, Ole Gunnar Solskjær. David Moyes’s 34-league-match tenure: bottom line, job too big for the Scot. The two terms of Louis van Gaal: sluggish style of play. José Mourinho’s two-and-a-half-season stint: fractious/past his best. Solskjær’s two full campaigns: third and second but can he really take United that final, golden step?
Premier LeaguePosted by
Daily Mail

Leicester win the Community Shield! Kelechi Iheanacho haunts old club Man City as he fires home the winner from the penalty spot to ensure £100m man Jack Grealish has a miserable Wembley debut

We came, in truth, to see the £100m man. And Jack Grealish duly arrived and delivered, playing a good half hour of significant football. But we left impressed by another player, who might also have made his mark on Euro 2020 had not injury intervened: Harvey Barnes. And at the...
UEFAESPN

PREMIER LEAGUE 21-22: Toney, Gilmour can be breakout stars

EMILE SMITH ROWE (ARSENAL) Getting handed the No. 10 jersey for this season suggests plenty is expected of Smith Rowe at Arsenal. High expectations are something the 21-year-old midfielder is learning to live with, however, having seen the nickname the Croydon De Bruyne  after the town outside London where he was born and Manchester Citys brilliant playmaker  already thrust upon him. After spells out on loan, at Leipzig in Germany and Huddersfield in England, Smith Rowe got his first real taste of first-team action with Arsenal last season and breathed new life into the team as one of a number of youngsters selected by manager Mikel Arteta. Two-footed, and with great vision and technique in tight spaces, Smith Rowe will provide creativity in central areas for Arteta if Arsenal chooses not to sign a more experienced playmaker late in the transfer window. Who knows? He could yet force his way into the England squad.
Premier LeagueBBC

Leicester v Man City: Confirmed team news

Brendan Rodgers has named a strong-looking Leicester side, with starts for the likes of James Maddison, Jamie Vardy and FA Cup match-winner Youri Tielemans. Summer signing Ryan Bertrand makes his debut while Harvey Barnes makes his first appearance since February after recovering from a serious knee injury. Leicester XI: Schmeichel,...
Premier LeagueBBC

Leicester City 1-0 Manchester City: Are Pep Guardiola's side missing a striker?

When asked if their Community Shield defeat by Leicester underlined Manchester City's need to sign a striker, Pep Guardiola's reply was emphatic: "No." Having run away with the Premier League title last season without a recognised frontman for most of the campaign, there is clearly no panic for the City boss, who was without a number of his creative players in Saturday's Wembley defeat.
Premier League90min.com

Leicester predicted lineup vs Man City - Community Shield

FA Cup holders Leicester face reigning Premier League champions Manchester City in the Community Shield at Wembley on Saturday evening, raising the curtain for the new 2021/22 season. Brendan Rodgers has seen his team go toe to toe with the Premier League’s best over the last two years and will...
Premier LeaguePosted by
Daily Mail

James Maddison poses for selfie with fan who broke through security onto pitch DURING Leicester's Community Shield win over Manchester City at Wembley

Leicester star James Maddison bizarrely posed for a selfie with a pitch invader during his side's Community Shield success against Manchester City at Wembley. The Foxes prevailed with a 1-0 victory on Saturday, with Kelechi Iheanacho scoring a penalty late on. During the game a fan somehow managed to evade...
Premier LeaguePosted by
Daily Mail

James Maddison missed out on starting the FA Cup final win and England's Euro 2020 squad... but with Arsenal desperate for a No 10 and stars around Saka and Smith Rowe, the Leicester star could offer Mikel Arteta everything he wanted from Willian

Arsenal's search for a creative midfielder appears to have led them to what could be one of the blockbuster moves of the summer in the form of James Maddison. Reports earlier this week suggested the Gunners had tabled a player-plus-cash offer for the Leicester star, who is said to be valued at £60million by the East Midlands outfit.

Comments / 0

Community Policy