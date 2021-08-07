Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV & Videos

What It's Really Like To Be A Guest On Restaurant: Impossible

By Boshika Gupta
Posted by 
Mashed
Mashed
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Everybody likes a show that focuses on the underdogs, rooting for them as they figure out ways to overcome a series of roadblocks and challenges. "Restaurant: Impossible," has been successfully doing exactly that since 2011. Although it was canceled in 2016, it came back in 2019. Throughout its history, the show has been ambitious in its approach: celebrity chef Robert Irvine (above) and his team work with a failing business to relaunch the eatery in just two days on a budget of $10,000.

www.mashed.com

Comments / 0

Mashed

Mashed

57K+
Followers
18K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

Whether you're looking for the latest foodie news, the dirt on your favorite celebrity chefs, or inspiration for tonight's dinner, Mashed has your recipe for success.

 https://www.mashed.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Robert Irvine
Person
Marc Summers
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Restaurants#Food Drink#Reality Blurred
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Related
Celebritiesnickiswift.com

The Real Reason Guy Fieri Changed His Name

Guy Fieri is one of the most recognizable and popular chefs on television. The restaurateur and "Diners, Drive-Ins And Dives" host became one of the biggest faces on the Food Network after he was crowned champion in Season 2 of "The Next Food Network Star" in 2006, according to Insider. Obviously, audiences had an appetite for Fieri's personality, and could not get enough of him on screen. Per IMDb, Fieri has hosted and executive produced several Food Network shows, including "Guy's Ranch Kitchen," "Guy's Grocery Games," and "Diners, Drive-Ins And Dives," which has been on air since 2006 — and made him one of television's highest paid hosts. Forbes reported in May that Fieri signed a whopping $80 million contract extension with the network for three more years.
Food & DrinksPosted by
Mashed

Olive Garden Just Gave Alex Drummond This Surprise Wedding Gift

Alex Drummond's mom might be a good cook but even so, "Pioneer Woman" Ree Drummond's oldest daughter has fond childhood memories of dining out at Olive Garden. Alex tried to get a fan club of sorts going for the Italian chain restaurant. As reported on the Pioneer Woman blog, Alex professed her love for Olive Garden on Instagram, calling it "one of the best restaurants in existence." Then she put out a call for like-minded folks in the Dallas-Fort Worth area, where she lives with new husband Mauricio Scott, to accompany her to the restaurant. "My own husband will not go with me to Olive Garden, my friends don't really wanna go," Alex said in her Instagram post. Alex did have one taker — Olive Garden itself, which probably doesn't count.
Food & DrinksPosted by
Mashed

The Worst Thing You Can Do When Cooking Steak, According To Anthony Bourdain

Searing and grilling steak, if you'll pardon the pun, is a high-stakes endeavor. One wrong move and that beautiful, tender fillet you brought home from the butcher could be instantly transformed into a rubbery, gray chew toy. Sadly, scientists have yet to figure out how to turn back time and remedy an overcooked steak. But fortunately, the late, great Anthony Bourdain left behind some culinary gems and food advice, including how to avoid ruining a perfectly good steak.
RestaurantsPosted by
Mashed

The Worst Dish At Olive Garden According To Nearly 24% Of People

As the most popular Italian restaurant chain in America, Olive Garden does have its share of loyal fans that enjoy dining at the eatery with their loved ones. The brand even states on its website, "At Olive Garden, we know that life is better together and everyone is happiest when they're with family." As such, the restaurant focuses on providing a range of food options for all its customers to share such as salads, soups, pastas, and much more.
RestaurantsPosted by
Mashed

This Is The Best Restaurant In The World, According To Bobby Flay

There are many things that can lead people to love a restaurant. According to Lightspeed HQ, the key to a great restaurant experience can include "friendly, personalized service, consistently great food, a memorable atmosphere, [and] efficient customer service." Gordon Ramsay somewhat agrees, telling the Future of Business and Tech that "A great restaurant will recognize locals instantly, understand how much time they have to dine in that restaurant and then, for me, it's all about the attention to detail — the specials to the cocktails to the lighting to the music to the seating arrangements."
RestaurantsPosted by
Mashed

21% Agree This Chain Restaurant Has The Worst Quality Chicken

Great chicken recipes make dinners easy, and there is so much you can do with this one meat. There are chicken dishes that are so good that you'll want to make them every day, including shredded chicken recipes that you can quickly whip up. But what if you want to take the night off from cooking?
Food & DrinksPosted by
Mashed

This Is The Worst BBQ Sauce According To 45% Of People

The practice of grilling our meat has been around for a while — for about 1.8 million years, in fact, when the first Homo erectus discovered what fire could do to raw ingredients (via LiveScience). And while bastes and barbecue sauces haven't been around for as long, we know that cooks began to use ingredients like fat (butter), spices (salt and pepper), and vinegar to improve the flavors of their meats since the 19th century. We've come a long way since then, and today our meats are prepared on sophisticated grills, and basted with sauces that range from drippings to Worcestershire sauce.
BusinessPosted by
Mashed

The Real Reason Banquet Frozen Meals Are So Cheap

As every college student who has been down to their last dollar knows, there are some reliable go-to meals you can make that do not require a lot of money — or even a stove. Microwavable dishes like ramen noodles, Totino's pizza rolls, and Kraft Easy Mac have made up the entirety of some scholars' diets. But, for those discerning undergrads who appreciate a little diversity in their dinner offerings, a Banquet frozen meal provides just that, with savory sides and even dessert pairings in some of their more premium packages.
RestaurantsPosted by
94.9 HOM

Gordon Ramsay To Open His First Restaurant In New England This Fall

Gordon Ramsay is one of the most recognizable celebrity chefs in the world. He currently operates 35 restaurants around the globe, including 8 in the United States. Most of those Ramsay restaurants exist in the western half of the country, specifically Las Vegas. But after Gordon Ramsay's trip to Maine as part of his Uncharted series on National Geographic channel, he's ready to bring his culinary creations east, with plans to open a restaurant in Boston this fall.
TV & VideosPosted by
Distractify

The Process to Eat at the 'Hell's Kitchen' Restaurant During the Show's Filming Is Grueling

Throughout its years of success on television, Hell's Kitchen has become one of the most famous shows related to food to ever exist. Whether that's due to the show's fast-paced nature, chef Gordon Ramsay's fiery temperament, or simply the amazing food that is a product of the talented chefs that grace its countertops, it's clear that the show has a lot to offer to fans.
RecipesPosted by
Mashed

This Is How Much Valerie Bertinelli Is Really Worth

TV personality Valerie Bertinelli has been a public figure for much of her life. According to her official website, she has juggled several roles by being an actor, a chef, a cookbook author, and more. She's dedicated to the art of cooking and wants to make the most of her time in the kitchen. During the pandemic, the star coped with uncertainty by creating new recipes at home. She told Good Housekeeping that she warmed up to cooking by watching her grandmother and mother create magic in the kitchen, which inspired her lifelong love for food.
CelebritiesPosted by
Mashed

The Unexpected Reason You Might Recognize Bobby Flay's Daughter Sophie

Though Sophie Flay is best known to the general public as the daughter of celebrity chef, television presenter, and restaurateur Bobby Flay, the 25-year-old has actually made quite a name for herself on her own. But, before you go scouring the web for an SF food blog (she told People she does genuinely enjoy trying different things), you should know Flay hasn't exactly planned on following in her father's chef footsteps. In fact, instead of cultivating a career where she's surrounded by pots and pans, the young Flay has built her own following through her work as an on-air community journalist.
CelebritiesPosted by
Mashed

Who Is Richer: Gordon Ramsay Or Guy Fieri?

Many people become chefs because they have a passion for food and cooking. It's a good thing they are passionate about food, as it's usually very difficult to get paid fairly as a chef (via Vice). However, in some rare cases, chefs can end up becoming celebrities and making a ton of money along the way. Such is the case with Gordon Ramsay and Guy Fieri.
RestaurantsPosted by
Mashed

Whatever Happened To Lum's Restaurant?

There are so many restaurants that were once popular and full of hungry bellies every day. Restaurants like Sambo's, a pancake house, Chi-Chi's, a casual Mexican dining experience and even the original Mcdonald's aren't around anymore, per Delish. Instead, it was turned into an unofficial museum in 1971!. The historical...
EntertainmentPosted by
Amomama

Daily Joke: Couple in a Restaurant Was Embarrassed to Take Leftovers with Them

Each Thursday night, a couple would go to their favorite restaurant and enjoy a meal together. The food was always amazing, and they usually ate everything on their plates. One evening, they decided to really treat themselves, and they ordered the largest meal on the menu. A large order of sticky and tender ribs, a big side of curly fries, and a stack of crispy onions rings!
Restaurantsmashed.com

27% Agree This Restaurant Has The Worst Onion Rings

Good onion rings can make or break a fast food restaurant experience. Too greasy and soggy, and these breaded and fried onions never make it to your mouth because you are too busy squeezing out every bit of oil before you could actually ever take a bite. Too cold? You might as well have skipped them all together. Not crispy and well-seasoned enough, and you will never order that chain's onion rings again.
AgriculturePosted by
Mashed

The Real Reason Your Meat Becomes Tough When Grilling

Nothing says backyard party foul more than when meat off the grill comes out tough and chewy, forcing guests to politely nibble on bites of brick-like chicken or beef. Talk about giving the jaw a workout! Unfortunately, a chef told Food & Wine tough meat at these summertime affairs happens more frequently than you might think. So, how can you mitigate the risks of serving up less than juicy, mouthwatering meat — whether it's filet mignon, chuck steak, chicken, or pork? Luckily, there are several methods to help reduce this grilling faux pas.
Recipesamericastestkitchen.com

How to Make an $8 Steak Taste Like an $18 Steak

Most of us can’t afford to grill a strip steak every night. But we can get a less expensive steak to taste just as good as one. Here’s the truth: If you want big, meaty flavor from a grilled piece of beef, you’re going to get what you pay for. Expensive cuts—such as strip steaks, rib eyes, and T-bones—are expensive because they come from the middle of the steer. As you go farther down the animal, the price tag decreases—but the potential for dry, chewy meat with gamy, liver-y flavor increases.

Comments / 0

Community Policy