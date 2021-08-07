Unscientific Predictions: 2021 Big East Women’s Soccer Preseason Awards

We’ve got one final stop on the Big East preseason awards train! We already talked about volleyball — and the league already made their official announcements, too — and men’s soccer already got their picks out in public. We had to wait and wait and wait for a chance to publish the women’s soccer picks because someone [coughlookingatyougeorgetowncough] couldn’t get their act together and put up an official roster until after preseason training actually got underway earlier in the week. That’s out of the way now, though, and so we can go ahead and make the official Anonymous Eagle preseason picks for the Big East.