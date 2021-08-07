Gamethread 8/7: Mets at Phillies

Megill (1-2) took the loss Saturday, giving up four runs on five hits and a walk over 4.2 innings as the Mets were downed 5-3 by the Phillies. He struck out five. The rookie right-hander fired four scoreless frames before fading in the fifth, as a pair of homers helped drive him from the game. Megill has now served up four home runs over his last three starts and 15 innings, leading to an 0-2 record and 5.40 ERA over that stretch, but his 15:2 K:BB is still sharp. He could have trouble ending his skid in his next start, however, as it is likely to come in a home series against the Dodgers.