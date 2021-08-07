28th Annual Hot El Camino Cruise Nite Kicks Off Cruisin’ Weekend

City’s 5th Annual Dancing in the Streets in the Downtown on Saturday, August 21

ATASCADERO — The City of Atascadero announced the 28th Annual Hot El Camino Cruise Nite is scheduled for Friday, Aug. 20, from 6:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. as part of its Cruisin’ Weekend.

The Cruise will take place up and down El Camino Real in Atascadero. From classic favorites to new and flashy hot rods, this event brings out the best cars from all over the county and surrounding areas.

Do you want to “Cruise the Nite Away?” Then pre-registration is located at the Colony Park Community Center, located at 5599 Traffic Way.

Mail-in pre-registration will be accepted through Friday, Aug. 6 at 5 p.m. Walk-in pre-registration will be accepted through Friday, Aug. 20 at 4 p.m. The cost is $28 per car if you register by Aug. 20 at 4 p.m. Registrations after 4 p.m. will be handled at the intersection of San Luis Avenue and Pueblo Avenue (enter San Luis Ave. from Curbaril) from 5:30 p.m. until 7:30 p.m. The fee the night of the Cruise is $38 per car. Cash and checks only for on-site registration (no credit cards accepted).

Hot El Camino Cruise Nite kicks off Cruisin’ Weekend on Friday night, which will continue into Saturday, Aug. 21, with the City’s 5th Annual Dancing in the Streets in the Downtown from 5 to 9 p.m.

Presenting sponsors for Cruisin’ Weekend are H & R Block, Sprinkler King, and Waste Management. The supporting sponsors include Kirk Consulting and Mechanics Bank. The Friend Sponsors include Placer Title, State Farm Insurance/ John Donovan, and Taco Bell. In-kind sponsors, Hart Impressions and Annie Wilson Graphic Design.

Hot El Camino Cruise Nite is a closed, controlled Cruise on El Camino Real from Curbaril to Traffic Way in Atascadero. For Cruise Nite registration and more information about Cruisin’ Weekend, visit VisitAtascadero.com/Cruise or call (805)470-3360.