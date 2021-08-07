Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Atascadero, CA

28th Annual Hot El Camino Cruise Nite Kicks Off Cruisin’ Weekend

By Atascadero News
Posted by 
The Atascadero News
The Atascadero News
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3lBhde_0bKxPYTW00

City’s 5th Annual Dancing in the Streets in the Downtown on Saturday, August 21

ATASCADERO — The City of Atascadero announced the 28th Annual Hot El Camino Cruise Nite is scheduled for Friday, Aug. 20, from 6:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. as part of its Cruisin’ Weekend.

The Cruise will take place up and down El Camino Real in Atascadero. From classic favorites to new and flashy hot rods, this event brings out the best cars from all over the county and surrounding areas.

Do you want to “Cruise the Nite Away?” Then pre-registration is located at the Colony Park Community Center, located at 5599 Traffic Way.

Mail-in pre-registration will be accepted through Friday, Aug. 6 at 5 p.m. Walk-in pre-registration will be accepted through Friday, Aug. 20 at 4 p.m. The cost is $28 per car if you register by Aug. 20 at 4 p.m. Registrations after 4 p.m. will be handled at the intersection of San Luis Avenue and Pueblo Avenue (enter San Luis Ave. from Curbaril) from 5:30 p.m. until 7:30 p.m. The fee the night of the Cruise is $38 per car. Cash and checks only for on-site registration (no credit cards accepted).

Hot El Camino Cruise Nite kicks off Cruisin’ Weekend on Friday night, which will continue into Saturday, Aug. 21, with the City’s 5th Annual Dancing in the Streets in the Downtown from 5 to 9 p.m.

Presenting sponsors for Cruisin’ Weekend are H & R Block, Sprinkler King, and Waste Management. The supporting sponsors include Kirk Consulting and Mechanics Bank. The Friend Sponsors include Placer Title, State Farm Insurance/ John Donovan, and Taco Bell. In-kind sponsors, Hart Impressions and Annie Wilson Graphic Design.

Hot El Camino Cruise Nite is a closed, controlled Cruise on El Camino Real from Curbaril to Traffic Way in Atascadero. For Cruise Nite registration and more information about Cruisin’ Weekend, visit VisitAtascadero.com/Cruise or call (805)470-3360.

Comments / 0

The Atascadero News

The Atascadero News

Atascadero, CA
774
Followers
2K+
Post
395K+
Views
ABOUT

Since 1916 • The Atascadero News is the daily news leader and weekly print newspaper in Atascadero and North San Luis Obispo County. Making Communities Better Through Print™

 https://atascaderonews.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Atascadero, CA
Government
Local
California Government
City
Atascadero, CA
City
Camino, CA
Local
California Cars
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Waste Management#H R Block#El Camino Real#Hot El Camino Cruise Nite#Cruisin Weekend#The Friend Sponsors#Placer Title#State Farm Insurance#Taco Bell#Hart Impressions#Curbaril
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Cars
Related
Atascadero, CAPosted by
The Atascadero News

Red Light Roundup 08/02-08/08/2021

Crime data listed below is for information purposes only and subject to change upon the receipt of updated information. All suspects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The data listed below is subject to change each week. Atascadero Police Department. August 02, 2021. 19:00— Desiree Rose...
Atascadero, CAPosted by
The Atascadero News

Atascadero Printery Foundation Hosts Fundraiser

Last Saturday, skateboarders, both young and “older,” attended an event on the grounds of the Atascadero Printery, hosted by the Atascadero Printery Foundation and Agua Caliente, a chapter of Questers. The Questers organization was founded in 1944 by Jessie Elizabeth Bardens and has chapters in the United States and Canada....
Atascadero, CAPosted by
The Atascadero News

All-Comers Track & Field Event Huge Success

ATASCADERO — The Atascadero Greyhound Foundation (AGF) and Lighthouse Foundation (LF) hosted their annual All-Comers Track & Field meet at the Atascadero High School Track on Wednesdays throughout July. The meets were welcome to all ages from 4 to 90-years-old; competitors participated in the Discus Throw, Pole Vault, Shot Put,...
Atascadero, CAPosted by
The Atascadero News

North County Paws Cause

NORTH COUNTY — North County Paws Cause is a volunteer-run non-profit organization with no paid staff. The volunteers pride themselves on the fact that one hundred percent of donations go to the care of their cats and kittens, but after a COVID kitten explosion, they are in need of more help.
San Luis Obispo County, CAPosted by
The Atascadero News

Mark Your Calendars By Barbie Butz

It was a great week. John and I visited the Printmakers Exhibit at the San Luis Obispo Museum of Art and the Paso Robles Art Association Show at Studios on the Park in Paso Robles. We saw our son David’s work at both locations along with the outstanding work of other SLO County Artists. So much talent! We are indeed blessed in this area to have an abundance of accomplished artists who share their talent with us.
Atascadero, CAPosted by
The Atascadero News

Atascadero Block Shops

ATASCADERO — CRATE Modular, a leading manufacturer of modular buildings made from reused shipping containers, announced on Jul. 19 the grand opening of “Block Shops,” a 1,900-square-foot retail and restaurant complex made out of steel shipping containers in downtown Atascadero. CRATE partnered with Z Villages to develop the project. The...
Atascadero, CAPosted by
The Atascadero News

Charles Paddock Zoo presents “Wild About Art”

ATASCADERO — Wild About Art is back! Plan for a day of fun and art on Saturday, Aug. 7, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Charles Paddock Zoo in Atascadero. Everyone will have an opportunity to watch as the Zoo’s animal residents create their own unique and artistic pieces. Zoo visitors will also be able to create lots of fun arts and crafts too, with plenty of opportunities for children to color, paint, and much more. In addition, talented local artists will be on hand to showcase their beautiful artwork for sale.
Atascadero, CAPosted by
The Atascadero News

Senator John Laird Visits Atascadero

ATASCADERO — On Thursday, Jul. 22, Senator John Laird made a brief visit to Atascadero’s City Hall. To demonstrate the City’s appreciation for Laird’s efforts on its behalf, the Senator was surprised by city officials and staff with an informal celebration that included pizza and carrot cake, which is Laird’s favorite dessert, according to city officials.
Atascadero, CAPosted by
The Atascadero News

Summer Concerts and Local Art in SLO County By Barbie Butz

Last weekend was a busy one at the Charles Paddock Zoo, especially on Saturday evening when approximately a thousand people stopped by to cool down at the 18th Annual Ice Cream Zoofari. Admission included “all you can eat” ice cream sundaes, root beer floats, sugar-free treats, and much more. It was an evening with exotic animals with exotic ice creams.
Paso Robles, CAPosted by
The Atascadero News

A New CMSF Queen is Crowned

PASO ROBLES — Eight young women contended in the California Mid-State Fair (CMSF) Pageant on Wednesday, Jul. 21. After showcasing her unique talent of speed-painting, modeling a glittering emerald evening dress, and answering a final question, 21-year-old Yvette Fiorentino of Arroyo Grande was officially crowned as the 2021 CMSF Queen.
Atascadero, CAPosted by
The Atascadero News

RISE UP to End Human Trafficking Awareness July 30

GLOBAL — Supporters from all over the world are invited to host or participate in Operation Underground Railroad RISE UP Demonstrations on Jul. 30. Every year on Jul. 30, people across the globe rally together in support of World Against Human Trafficking Awareness Day. Last year several communities along the...
Atascadero, CAPosted by
The Atascadero News

Atascadero Structure Fire on El Camino Real Wednesday

ATASCADERO — Atascadero Fire and Emergency Services responded to a report of a structure fire at 1375 El Camino Real on Wednesday afternoon. The fire was quickly contained. Five local fire agencies responded to the incident, including Atascadero, Templeton, CalFire, Atascadero State Hospital, and Paso Robles. The fire caused damage to nearby fences and approximately one acre of surrounding vegetation, along with structural damage to one home. One civilian sustained minor injuries during the incident but did not require transit to the hospital. The American Red Cross has been contacted to assist the occupants of the home that was damaged.
Paso Robles, CAPosted by
The Atascadero News

The Artist, Adam Eron Welch, Hosts Live Paintings

NORTH COUNTY — An eclectic array of books and magazines lie scattered at the artist’s feet—the art of ancient cultures alongside modern fashion magazines. Nine separate canvases are arranged before him, all in various states of completion. A jet-black set of headphones keeps him focused on his work. Artist Adam...
San Luis Obispo County, CAPosted by
The Atascadero News

The 2021 San Luis Obispo County Wine Industry Awards

PASO ROBLES — The San Luis Obispo County wine industry annually comes together to honor members of the local wine community. These awards recognize dedication, stewardship, innovation, and leadership demonstrated in the San Luis Obispo County wine community. The 2021 San Luis Obispo County Wine Industry Awards go to – Winegrape Grower of the Year, Lucas Pope, Coastal Vineyard Services; Winemaker of the Year, Jordan Fiorentini, Epoch Estate Wines; and Wine Industry Person of the Year, Lorraine Alban, J&L Wines.

Comments / 0

Community Policy