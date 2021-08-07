Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Charlotte, NC

Bulldogs to focus on themselves first during preseason practice, then Clemson

By Palmer Thombs
247Sports
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt's safe to say, most College Football fans know that Georgia opens its season on September 4 against Clemson. The battle in Charlotte, known corporately as the Duke's Mayo Classic, is likely bound to be a top-five showdown and will be featured on ESPN's College GameDay to kickoff the season. With that kind of hype around the game, it's been nearly impossible for the Bulldogs to ignore throughout their summer workouts and preparation for preseason practice.

247sports.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Charlotte, NC
College Sports
City
Charlotte, NC
State
Georgia State
Charlotte, NC
Football
Charlotte, NC
Sports
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dabo Swinney
Person
Kirby Smart
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Clemson#College Football#College Gameday#Bulldogs#American Football#Espn#College Gameday#Tigers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NFLPosted by
Detroit Sports Nation

Trio of Detroit Lions injured during first padded practice

The Detroit Lions held their first padded practice of training camp on Tuesday and according to reports, three players left with an injury. Those players, according to Kyle Meinke, are Tyrell William’s, Levi Onwuzurike, and Alex Brown. Meinke also noted that Michael Brockers did not participate on Tuesday. The first...
College Sportsallfans.co

College Football World Reacts To Steve Spurrier’s Blunt Message

Another day, another blunt message from legendary college football head coach Steve Spurrier. The legendary ball coach can’t stop taking shots at Texas following the Longhorns’ announced move to the SEC. Texas, along with Oklahoma, will be moving from the Big 12 to the SEC at some point this decade.
MLBthecomeback.com

Ball girl wrecks fan on the field at Dodger Stadium, receives lengthy ovation

Fans on the field are usually fairly harmless, although there are exceptions. They’re almost always idiots and/or clout chasers, though, and they’re certainly disruptive. Today, one guy led most of Dodger Stadium security on a chase across the field, and none of them seemed likely to catch him before he made an escape into the stands or another pivot back onto the field of play.
College Sportssaturdaydownsouth.com

Bobby Bowden had hilarious response to recent request from Dabo Swinney

The college football world continues to remember the legendary Bobby Bowden following his death on Sunday. Clemson coach Dabo Swinney, of course, was briefly coached by Bowden’s son, Tommy, at Alabama. Swinney later coached under Tommy Bowden at Clemson, first as wide receivers coach and then associate head coach before taking over as head coach of the Tigers in October 2008 following the younger Bowden’s resignation.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Ravens Reportedly Plan To Waive Notable Tight End

The Baltimore Ravens are moving on from a tight end they signed after he went undrafted in 2020. According to NFL insider Tom Pelissero, the Ravens plan to waive former Oregon star tight end Jacob Breeland. Breeland’s senior year with the Ducks was derailed by an injury. Per Pelissero, he’s still working his way back from the major setback.
Alabama Statesaturdaydownsouth.com

Nick Saban addresses absence of Alabama TE Jahleel Billingsley from fall practice

As Alabama took to the field to open its fall practice this weekend, one key player that was missing from the field was tight end Jahleel Bilingsley. He didn’t make significant contributions to the offense as a freshman in 2019 but saw his stock rise in 2020 as he recorded 18 catches for 287 yards and 3 touchdowns. In the College Football Playoff National Championship against Ohio State, he totaled 2 catches for 27 yards.
Clemson, SCchatsports.com

NCAA’s new practice rules are no problem for Clemson

Though Clemson has started preseason camp and are back on the practice fields behind the Allen Reeves Football Complex in Clemson, some practices will not be the same as in years past. This past May, the NCAA Division I council approved amendments prohibiting drills that create unneeded contact (particularly straight-line...
Clemson, SCSpartanburg Herald-Journal

Clemson coach Dabo Swinney on unvaccinated: 'It's not something we can make them do'

CLEMSON -- College football is once again playing defense against the deadly virus. While it doesn’t seem as dire as last year, when the entire season -- or at least a reasonable facsimile of it -- seemed in jeopardy, statistics are still concerning. There were more than 3,000 new COVID-19 cases Friday alone in South Carolina, most in a single day since early February. Back then, vaccines were available only to healthcare workers and senior citizens, and even those were sometimes difficult to get.
Burnet, TXdailytrib.com

Burnet Bulldogs begin 2021 camp with energy, focus, and new head coach

Energy and focus are how Burnet High School head football coach Bryan Wood described the Bulldogs’ practices during the first week of fall training camp Aug. 4. “The energy is good,” said Wood, who is in his first year as the Burnet head coach. “There’s a learning curve right now. We’re trying to go fast but not too fast. Their focus has been good, and their energy has been good.”
Greensboro, NCFrankfort Times

UNC's Howell, Clemson headline preseason all-ACC team

GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina quarterback Sam Howell is the preseason pick to be Atlantic Coast Conference player of the year while six-time reigning champion Clemson headlines the all-ACC team with eight picks. The league released its preseason picks Tuesday after voting from media members attending last week’s ACC...
College SportsAugusta Free Press

ACC preseason balloting: Clemson the favorite, UVA gets no love

News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com. The writers and broadcasters aren’t giving defending Coastal Division champ Virginia any love, picking the ‘Hoos fifth in the seven-team Coastal in the preseason ACC balloting. At least I wasn’t the only voter to put the Cavaliers first – there was one...
College Sportschatsports.com

ACC Preseason Poll picks Clemson as conference champs, Syracuse picked last

The 2021 season is closing in, and the ACC Football Kickoff week started the hype with the official preseason poll. Released by the conference this morning, the Clemson Tigers was the unanimous pick to win the Atlantic division, and a heavy favorite to win the ACC Championship. Meanwhile, the Syracuse Orange were not given much of a fighter’s chance to make noise, as they were picked last in the Atlantic by a healthy margin.
Nowata, OKbartlesvilleradio.com

Ironmen Focusing on Themselves Ahead of Fall Camp

The Nowata Ironmen football has a renewed sense of focus heading into the 2021 fall season. Nowata is expecting improved numbers as they await the start of fall camp on August 9. Head coach Graham Snelding says last year was full of distractions. Between Snelding’s hire in April 2020 and...
Clemson, SCThe Post and Courier

Clemson picked to win seventh straight title in ACC preseason poll

Clemson in winning six consecutive ACC football titles has defeated six different schools in ACC championship games. So no surprise that the Tigers are picked to win a seventh straight title amid a scramble for other spots in the ACC Kickoff preseason media poll released July 26. Clemson received 125...
NFLESPN

Stafford makes quick connections during first Rams practice

IRVINE, Calif. --  Matthew Stafford said he felt like a rookie at the end of his first training camp practice with the Los Angeles Rams. But the quarterback still made some throws Wednesday that show he is entering his 13th season in the league. Even though Stafford is still...

Comments / 0

Community Policy