Bulldogs to focus on themselves first during preseason practice, then Clemson

CLEMSON -- College football is once again playing defense against the deadly virus. While it doesn’t seem as dire as last year, when the entire season -- or at least a reasonable facsimile of it -- seemed in jeopardy, statistics are still concerning. There were more than 3,000 new COVID-19 cases Friday alone in South Carolina, most in a single day since early February. Back then, vaccines were available only to healthcare workers and senior citizens, and even those were sometimes difficult to get.