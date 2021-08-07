Scattered thunderstorms storms move through metro Atlanta

ATLANTA — Some strong thunderstorms will be moving through metro Atlanta Saturday evening

Severe Weather Team 2′s Brad Nitz said there will be heavy rain and frequent lightning with these storms.

Here’s what you need to know:

Storms will move through Saturday evening

Storms will not be severe, but will have heavy rain and lightning

Some flooding is possible

Storms will taper off overnight

