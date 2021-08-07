2021 Farmland Zone Antlerless Harvest Authorization Selection Now Open

Early Canada goose season is Sept. 4-26, 2021 with a daily limit of 5 geese, and early teal season is Sept. 11-26, 2021, with a daily limit of 6 teal. Where do you go to hunt teal or geese? People can hunt at any of the Georgia Wildlife Management Areas (WMA) that are open for small game hunting during the statewide teal and goose seasons, or even at beaver ponds and other natural wetlands (ensure you have permission to hunt any private property). Lakes and reservoirs such as Juliette, Clarks Hill, West Point, and Seminole offer great hunting opportunities for both teal and geese.