2021 Farmland Zone Antlerless Harvest Authorization Selection Now Open

winonaradio.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMADISON, Wis. – The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) today announced that the 2021 Farmland (Zone 2) antlerless harvest authorization selection is now open. With less than two months until the archery opener on Sept. 18, many Wisconsin deer hunters have already purchased their hunting license for the 2021 season. Hunters purchasing a deer hunting license can now log into their Go Wild account to select the Farmland (Zone 2) antlerless harvest authorizations included with their license at no additional charge.

