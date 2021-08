Neidert (1-1) picked up the win in Tuesday's 5-4 victory over the Mets, allowing three runs on three hits and four walks over 5.2 innings. He struck out five. A late fade cost Neidert a chance at his first quality start of the season, but it was still his longest outing of the year for Miami and he came away with his first win. The right-hander's 4.11 ERA in the majors isn't supported by his 1.50 WHIP or 20:20 K:BB through 30.2 innings, but he should remain in the rotation until the Marlins get reinforcements back from the injured list.