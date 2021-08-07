Special Weather Statement issued for Beaufort, Greene, Lenoir, Martin, Pitt by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-07 11:03:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-07 15:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Beaufort; Greene; Lenoir; Martin; Pitt Strong thunderstorms with heavy rain will impact portions of Greene, northern Lenoir, Pitt, western Martin and northwestern Beaufort Counties through 315 PM EDT At 232 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Lewiston Woodville to 8 miles northwest of Farmville to 10 miles west of Mount Olive. Movement was east at 30 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Greenville, Kinston, Winterville, Williamston, Ayden, Farmville, La Grange, Bethel, Grifton, Stokes, Snow Hill, Bell Arthur, Robersonville, Pactolus, House, Bruce, Dawson, Graingers, Institute and Jason. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH