McLloyd Sport, Lair Athletic use GPS to track Steelheads on the pitch

Dear Athletic Support: I wasn’t really into sports but my kid wanted to play, and now she really loves it. Loves all the camaraderie, the friend group. I like seeing her work toward a goal and achieve it. But why does every sport have to be year round? Is there not a way to do sports without dedicating your life to it? If I wanted to be in a cult, I’d join a cult. I don’t want her to be in trouble with her coaches, but my daughter’s extracurricular activity is just one aspect of our family life. It’s like the coaches have to prove their worth by staying as busy as possible. So I guess the question is, how much is it going to hurt my daughter with the coaches when we occasionally miss things because we’re not going to rearrange our lives around this?