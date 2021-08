Summerville Main Street will host a Jazz Festival on Saturday, August 7. This New Orleans themed festival, where fun is the thing and Jazz is the king, is a free public event that will begin at 3:00 p.m. and run through 10:00 p.m. down the East Washington Street Streetscape. The first 2 blocks of East Washington Street from US 27 Commerce Street will be closed to traffic Saturday from 5:00 a.m. to 11:00 p.m. for this special event. Great music, good food, beautiful art, and many activities are planned for the whole family throughout the evening and into the night.