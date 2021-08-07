Cancel
NBA investigating Lonzo Ball and Kyle Lowry sign-and-trades over possible tampering

By Grey Papke
Larry Brown Sports
Larry Brown Sports
 2 days ago
The NBA is notorious for its strict anti-tampering policies, and that could get at least two teams in trouble for moves made this offseason. According to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski and Ramona Shelburne, the league has launched an investigation into the Chicago Bulls’ sign-and-trade acquisition of Lonzo Ball, as well as the Miami Heat’s sign-and-trade for Kyle Lowry, over possible tampering. The league wishes to look into whether there was contact prior to 6 p.m. ET on Monday, as such contact would have been prohibited prior to that time.

Larry Brown Sports

Larry Brown Sports

