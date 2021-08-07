Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sports

Chopra wins India’s 1st gold in Olympic track and field

USA Today
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTOKYO (AP) — Neeraj Chopra held a corner of the India flag in each hand and raised it over his head. A half-hour later, the tri-color was flying at the top of the mast at Tokyo's Olympic Stadium and Chopra was standing atop the podium. A first gold medal in...

www.usatoday.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Neeraj Chopra
Person
Norman Pritchard
Person
Johannes Vetter
Person
Narendra Modi
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Olympic Track And Field#London Olympics#Ap#British#Indian#The Rajputana Rifles
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Gold
Country
India
NewsBreak
Track & Field
Country
Germany
Place
Tokyo, JP
NewsBreak
Tokyo Olympics
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
Sportsatlantanews.net

Anurag Thakur congratulates Neeraj for winning gold

New Delhi [India], August 7 (ANI): Anurag Thakur, the Union Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports, on Saturday congratulated javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra for winning a gold medal at the ongoing Tokyo Olympics. Neeraj Chopra created history on Saturday as he became the first from the country to win a gold in track and field in the Olympics. He threw a distance of 87.58m to pick the gold.
Public HealthPosted by
AFP

Fourth Covid case in Olympic Village as Toyota rules out Games ads

Tokyo's Olympic Village was hit by a fourth coronavirus case on Monday and major sponsor Toyota said it would not run any Games-related TV ads as the event struggled for support just days before the opening ceremony. A Czech beach volleyball player became the fourth case and the third infected athlete in the Village, where thousands of competitors are living in a biosecure "bubble". Elsewhere, a teenage female gymnast became the first American athlete to test positive at the Games, with a teammate also isolating as a result. Neither was named. The delayed 2020 Games will officially get under way on Friday in a near-empty Olympic Stadium, with Tokyo under a coronavirus state of emergency after a spike in cases.
Tokyo OlympicsPosted by
ABC News

AP PHOTOS: A 35-hour Olympic journey from Argentina to Tokyo

There is no easy way from Argentina to Japan. Associated Press Photographer Natacha Pisarenko's trip was more complicated than most. From the full-body protective suits worn by fellow travelers in Buenos Aires, to the long wait at Haneda Airport in Tokyo for results from COVID-19 testing, Pisarenko's roughly 35-hour journey to the 2020 Summer Games was longer than most but otherwise typical for the thousands of athletes, officials and media descending on Japan's capital this week. With the opening ceremonies days away, foreigners are arriving in droves despite the city's state of emergency prompted by surging COVID-19 cases. Visitors are under strict protective protocols that begin with testing 96 hours before their flights and will continue throughout their stays. Pisarenko's trek began in Buenos Aires, with a stop in Frankfurt, Germany, en route to Japan. Masks were mandatory throughout, but some travelers took extra precautions. A few in Buenos Aires donned protective...
PhotographySlate

The Best Photo We Didn’t Use This Week: Give This Mullet a Gold Medal

Slate’s homepage editors spend a lot of time looking for editorial photos to put on our site. Those searches sometimes yield unexpected results: random, perplexing, and mesmerizing photos that don’t belong on the homepage, but that are too good not to share. Every week, we’ll share the weirdest photo from the wires.
Public Healthalbuquerqueexpress.com

Xi's response to COVID, signal China's global power status

Beijing [China], August 10 (ANI): As the COVID-19 pandemic has boomeranged back Beijing's way, the spotlight is now fixed on President Xi Jinping government's response which will signal its readiness to be a global stakeholder. William Pesek, writing in Nikkei Asia said that the Delta variant is proving just as...
Technologynewscentermaine.com

Stunning drone display dazzles during Tokyo Opening Ceremony

WASHINGTON — One of the most talked about moments of the Opening Ceremony of the Tokyo Olympics featured hundreds of drones flying over the National Stadium in Japan. The display happened as John Lennon's "Imagine" played and prompted rave reviews from those watching at home and from inside and outside the stadium.
Tokyo Olympicsdallassun.com

Vaishnaw felicitates Olympics medallist Mirabai Chanu

New Delhi [India], July 26 (ANI): Union Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Monday felicitated India's first medal winner at the Tokyo Olympics Saikhom Mirabai Chanu and announced a reward of Rs 2 crore and a promotion in her job in the Railways. "Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw felicitates Olympic silver medallist...
SportsCBS Sports

2020 Tokyo Olympics track and field results: Italy's Lamont Marcell Jacobs wins gold in men's 100-meters

Longer ago now than it seems, track & field competition in the Olympics was the spectacle in which the great Usain Bolt proved himself to be the fastest man in the world. But those days are now done: After his retirement at the end of the 2017 season, Bolt left a vacuum to be filled at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics which has now been filled by Lamont Marcell Jacobs of Italy.
MusicNewsweek

Who Is Misia? Singer of Japan's National Anthem at Olympics Opening Ceremony

Singer Misia proved to be a captivating force during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games opening ceremony on Friday, taking to the stage to perform Japan's national anthem. Resplendent in a multi-colored bouffant gown reminiscent of cotton candy, the singer-songwriter, 43, belted out the lyrics to "Kimi Ga Yo" while holding court at the 68,000-capacity Olympic Stadium.

Comments / 0

Community Policy