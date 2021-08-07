16 books to read before TV or movie versions arrive

One of the lovely things about working in a bookshop is getting to be around kids’ books. Since I don’t have any kids of my own, I was out of the loop on what toddlers and preschoolers get to read these days. But now I have a dream job putting books in people’s hands as well as doing a lot of the social media for East City Bookshop. I get to write the tweets for our weekly new releases, and our book buyer alerts us to any new and notable books that I should especially pay attention to when I do that. One of our weekly tasks is also to do what we call shelf-reading, which means checking the shelves are alphabetised correctly. We do this so that customers can find books, but it’s also a great way for us to keep up to date as to what’s there, since not every bookseller can read every book. And of course, we get to handle the books: from shelving them when they come in to calling customers when their order has arrived.