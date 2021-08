You might have tried different recipes of vegan tofu cheesecakes before. However, this matcha-based cheesecake is a unique recipe that comes with fresh flavors and beautiful colors. In this vegan version, you are going to use only plant-based products and very little sugar. Thanks to the absence of fattening ingredients like butter, cheese and whipped cream, the vegan matcha tofu cheesecake is a healthy and tasty version that you must try at home.