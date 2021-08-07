What Is Dai (DAI), and Should You Buy It?

DAI is a useful stablecoin that's pegged to the U.S. dollar, reducing volatility and enabling several DeFi features such as lending, borrowing, or trading. Dai (DAI) is a stablecoin linked to the value of the U.S. dollar. To maintain its price stability, DAI’s value is regulated by MakerDAO, its decentralized governance community. While actual DAI stablecoins are produced via its Maker Protocol platform that accepts various cryptocurrencies as collateral, DAI can also be bought directly using fiat money (like the U.S. dollar) on most regulated crypto exchanges, such as: