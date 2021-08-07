Mostly Dry Weekend Continues

Potential Tropical Cyclone Six has strengthened over past few hours and is forecasted to become a tropical storm late tonight or early tomorrow. The current location of Potential Tropical Cyclone Six is about 100 miles east-northeast of Barbados approaching the Lesser Antilles at 15 mph, with max sustained winds of 35 mph. This system is likely to become Tropical Storm Fred within the next day. This system does not have an organized center at this moment, but conditions will remain favorable for development going to the weekend, as it possibly makes its way over Puerto Rico and Hispaniola by the middle of the week. Tropical Storm watches have been issued U.S. Virgin Islands, Lesser Antilles, and Puerto Rico. Throughout the next few days heavy rain flooding will be possible for the Virgin Islands and surrounding areas.
