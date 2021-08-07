Cancel
Environment

Mostly Dry Weekend Continues

By Tim Kelley
nbcboston.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s not exactly a blue sky, but it is a summer sky today. We have several layers of clouds and a layer of smoke making for sort of a white sky, but the temperature is close to 90° and there’s not a lot of wind. Humidity is moderate to high, so we think this qualifies as a fine summer Saturday. We have a light breeze from the southwest 10 to 15 mph.

