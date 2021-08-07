Mostly Dry Weekend Continues

The heat and humidity are back and will be here for the rest of the week. Highs will be in the 90s all week as high pressure in the upper levels of the atmosphere is hovering over the western Atlantic and will not only provide a lid to keep the storms from developing, but also some moisture to add to the humidity levels. Heat index values by the middle of the week should be in the upper 90s to low 100s so we need to be mindful of the heat.