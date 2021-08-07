Special Weather Statement issued for Schuyler, Seneca, Yates by NWS
Effective: 2021-08-07 14:33:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-07 15:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Schuyler; Seneca; Yates A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of south central Seneca, Schuyler and southeastern Yates Counties through 315 PM EDT At 232 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Monterey, or 8 miles west of Watkins Glen, moving northeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...Half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Hector, Starkey, Watkins Glen, Dundee, Montour Falls, Tyrone, Bradford, Odessa, Burdett and Caywood. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...<30 MPHalerts.weather.gov
