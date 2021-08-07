SEC opponents announced for Lady Vols
The University of Tennessee has announced its Southeastern Conference women’s basketball opponents for the upcoming 2021-22 season.
On Friday, the Lady Vols announced its home and away opponents for the upcoming campaign.
The dates, times and television details will be announced soon.
Tennessee will play a 16-game SEC schedule with home games against Alabama, Arkansas, Kentucky, LSU, Mississippi State, Missouri, Texas A&M and Vanderbilt.
The Lady Vols, who have a permanent home-and-home rival with Vanderbilt, will also play a home-and-home series against Alabama and Arkansas as part of the SEC’s rotating schedule.
The Lady Vols’ other road games include matchups against Auburn, Florida, Georgia, Ole Miss and South Carolina.
