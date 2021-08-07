Trinseo Reports Record Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results

BERWYN, PA — Trinseo (NYSE: TSE recently reported its second quarter 2021 financial results, which included its highest ever quarterly net income and Adjusted EBITDA. The Company reprted net sales in the second quarter increased 138% versus prior year. Higher prices resulted in a 95% increase, mainly due to the pass through of higher raw material costs. Higher volumes resulted in a 17% increase, most notably in Base Plastics where automotive production shutdowns from COVID-19 caused low volumes in the prior year. The remainder of the increase was primarily from the addition of the Arkema PMMA business for two months of the quarter. Second quarter net income from continuing operations of $133 million was $107 million above prior year and second quarter Adjusted EBITDA of $239 million was $222 million above prior year. The increase in earnings can be attributed to a number of factors including higher margins, due to strong demand and tight supply in styrene, polystyrene, ABS and polycarbonate, higher volume, particularly in automotive, two months of earnings contribution from the newly acquired PMMA business and net timing favorability.