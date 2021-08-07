Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Financial Reports

Trinseo Reports Record Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results

By MyChesCo
Posted by 
MyChesCo
MyChesCo
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

BERWYN, PA — Trinseo (NYSE: TSE recently reported its second quarter 2021 financial results, which included its highest ever quarterly net income and Adjusted EBITDA. The Company reprted net sales in the second quarter increased 138% versus prior year. Higher prices resulted in a 95% increase, mainly due to the pass through of higher raw material costs. Higher volumes resulted in a 17% increase, most notably in Base Plastics where automotive production shutdowns from COVID-19 caused low volumes in the prior year. The remainder of the increase was primarily from the addition of the Arkema PMMA business for two months of the quarter. Second quarter net income from continuing operations of $133 million was $107 million above prior year and second quarter Adjusted EBITDA of $239 million was $222 million above prior year. The increase in earnings can be attributed to a number of factors including higher margins, due to strong demand and tight supply in styrene, polystyrene, ABS and polycarbonate, higher volume, particularly in automotive, two months of earnings contribution from the newly acquired PMMA business and net timing favorability.

www.mychesco.com

Comments / 0

MyChesCo

MyChesCo

West Chester, PA
9K+
Followers
8K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information for Chester County, Pennsylvania. Get local news headlines, weather, traffic, entertainment, lifestyle and more on MyChesCo

 https://www.mychesco.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Europe#Trinseo Reports#Tse#Company#Base Plastics#Arkema Pmma
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
Financial Reports
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
Related
sgbonline.com

Callaway Golf Sees Sales Triple In Second Quarter

Callaway Golf Company reported sales in the second quarter ended June 30 surged 208 percent, boosted by the addition of Topgolf and a nearly doubling of revenues golf equipment and soft goods revenue. Net income reached $92 million on a GAAP basis. Adjusted EBITDA increased $135 million, or 464 percent,...
Financial ReportsZacks.com

Allscripts' (MDRX) Shares Up Following Q2 Earnings Beat

MDRX - Free Report) reported second-quarter 2021 earnings on Aug 5. The quarterly results have managed to impress investors as the stock moved up 1.5% to close at $17.39 on Aug 6. The company’s delivered adjusted earnings per share (“EPS”) of 23 cents in the second quarter of 2021, up...
Financial ReportsPosted by
Benzinga

International Seaways Q2 Results Misses Estimates

International Seaways Inc (NYSE: INSW) reported second-quarter total shipping revenues of $46.3 million, a decline of 66.7% year-over-year, missing the consensus of $47.44 million. TCE revenue for the quarter was $44.7 million. TCE revenues for the Crude Tankers segment were $31.1 million (-70.6% Y/Y), reflecting the impact of lower average...
Financial ReportsPosted by
MyChesCo

Quaker Houghton Announces 5.1% Increase In Cash Dividend

CONSHOHOCKEN, PA — The Board of Directors of Quaker Houghton (NYSE: KWR) announce it has declared a $0.415 per share quarterly dividend, a 5.1% increase over the prior dividend. The quarterly dividend is payable on October 29, 2021, to shareholders of record at the close of business on October 15, 2021.
Financial ReportsZacks.com

Cogent (CCOI) Records Q2 Loss, Shares Up on Dividend Hike

CCOI - Free Report) reported modest second-quarter 2021 results with the top line increasing year over year and matching the Zacks Consensus Estimate. However, the company recorded quarterly loss largely due to loss on extinguishment of debt. Nevertheless, the share price moved up 4.6% post earnings release in the consecutive trading sessions to close at $77.96 as on Aug 6, probably due to dividend hike.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Vontier (NYSE:VNT) Releases Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Vontier (NYSE:VNT) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.710-$0.740 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.710. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Vontier also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $2.770-$2.820 EPS. Several...
Financial ReportsZacks.com

Goodyear (GT) Q2 Earnings Beat Estimates, Sales Soar 86% Y/Y

GT - Free Report) reported second-quarter 2021 adjusted earnings per share of 32 cents, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 17 cents and turning around from the year-ago loss of $1.87. High sales volumes, revenues and operating income from the Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) and Asia Pacific units drove the results.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.200-$ for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.080. The company issued revenue guidance of $12 B-, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $11.86 billion.
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

Veritiv Stock Jumps On Strong Q2 Earnings, Upbeat FY21 Outlook

Veritiv Corp (NYSE: VRTV) reported second-quarter FY21 sales growth of 18.1% year-on-year, to $1.66 billion, beating the analyst consensus of $1.52 million. EPS of $1.62 beat the analyst consensus of $0.81. Selling and administrative expenses increased 8.2% Y/Y to $177.8 million. The operating margin was 2.3%, and operating income for...
Financial ReportsPosted by
Benzinga

Recap: Chegg Q2 Earnings

Shares of Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) rose in after-market trading after the company reported Q2 results. Earnings per share increased 16.22% over the past year to $0.43, which beat the estimate of $0.37. Revenue of $198,478,000 up by 29.72% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $189,940,000. Outlook.
Financial ReportsPosted by
Benzinga

Inter Parfums: Q2 Earnings Insights

Shares of Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) increased in after-market trading after the company reported Q2 results. Earnings per share increased 810.00% over the past year to $0.71, which beat the estimate of $0.23. Revenue of $207,573,000 higher by 319.29% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $149,010,000.
Financial Reportstalkbusiness.net

Tyson Foods earnings, revenue rise in fiscal third quarter

Springdale-based meat company Tyson Foods posted double-digit gains in earnings and revenue and beat expectations in the fiscal third quarter as its foodservice volumes and beef production increased amid rising demand. Before the markets opened Monday (Aug. 9), Tyson Foods reported earnings rose 42.3% to $749 million for the period...
Financial ReportsZacks.com

Magellan (MGLN) Q2 Earnings Decline Y/Y on High Expenses

MGLN - Free Report) reported second-quarter 2021 adjusted earnings per share of 11 cents per share, which plunged 86.9% year over year due to elevated expenses. Shares of the company had remained almost unchanged on Aug 6. Revenues at Magellan Health improved 11% year over year to $1.2 billion in...
MarketsZacks.com

Spirit AeroSystems (SPR) Q2 Earnings Beat, Revenues Rise Y/Y

SPR - Free Report) declined 2.1% to reach $42.33 on Aug 6 despite decent second-quarter results. The company incurred second-quarter 2021 adjusted loss of 31 cents per share, which came in narrower than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of 66 cents. The bottom line also improved from the year-ago quarter’s loss of $2.28.
Financial ReportsZacks.com

Spectrum Brands (SPB) Q3 Earnings Lag Estimates, Sales Beat

SPB - Free Report) reported third-quarter fiscal 2021, wherein the bottom line missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate, while sales beat the same. Both the top and bottom lines improved year over year. Results gained from higher investments in marketing and advertising along with product launches. However, elevated inflation pressure, driven by transportation and commodity costs, acted as deterrents.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.300-$3.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.470. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.97 billion-$2.99 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.94 billion.Energizer also updated its FY21 guidance to $3.30-3.50 EPS.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.430-$1.480 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $136.10 million-$136.80 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $134.80 million. Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp increased...
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.740-$0.820 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.590. The company issued revenue guidance of $468 million-$474 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $459.55 million.

Comments / 0

Community Policy