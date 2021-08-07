Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Denver, PA

Leader: Unvaccinated Denver police will be held accountable

Posted by 
WPXI Pittsburgh
WPXI Pittsburgh
 2 days ago

DENVER — (AP) — The top public safety leader in Denver said he is prepared to discipline police officers, sheriff's deputies and firefighters who don't follow the mandate that all city employees get vaccinated against COVID-19, The Denver Post reported Saturday.

A public health order that was issued by the city health department on Monday requires all city employees to receive their second vaccine dose by Sept. 15 and provide proof of vaccination.

“That order says city employees shall be vaccinated. If our folks don’t comply with it in the time that is allotted by the mayor’s office and the Department of Public Health and Environment, then I am prepared to do what is necessary to hold people in compliance and hold people accountable,” Murphy Robinson, executive director of the city's Department of Public Safety, told The Denver Post. “That's my job.”

The Denver police officers’ union said in a statement on Thursday that it “respects and trusts our members with their own choices on how to maintain their health, the health of their families and the health, safety and welfare of the citizens of Denver”.

It’s unclear how many of the Denver’s police officers or emergency responders have been vaccinated as the city does not keep track.

However, the Denver Police Protective Association — which represents a majority of the department’s 1,494 officers — conducted its own poll. The survey, which was shared with the Post, showed a total of 778 union members responded and 332, or 43%, said they had received the vaccine.

The union issued a statement Thursday night disputing the validity of its own poll.

“The PPA did conduct an internal, informal and unscientific survey of its membership and unfortunately, the survey responses were statistically and mathematically so far away of realistic numbers, it was for this reason, the survey was not released,” the union said in a statement.

However, Robinson said he was “shocked” by the poll’s findings.

“We have held clinics, we have made incentives," he said, “And, frankly, there’s no excuse for someone — other than their religious beliefs or for medical reasons — to not get vaccinated.”

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 1

WPXI Pittsburgh

WPXI Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh, PA
47K+
Followers
61K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

WPXI-TV News Pittsburgh is your source for breaking news, investigative stories, weather and sports coverage in Pittsburgh.

 https://www.wpxi.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Denver, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Vaccines
Denver, PA
Government
Local
Pennsylvania Health
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
Denver, PA
Crime & Safety
Local
Pennsylvania Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Denver Police#Ap#The Denver Post
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Department of Health
Related
Posted by
WPXI Pittsburgh

College officials in Pittsburgh concerned by fake COVID-19 vaccination cards

PITTSBURGH — More colleges and universities are requiring proof of COVID-19 vaccination for students to attend in-person classes. That includes Carnegie Mellon University. Earlier this month, its undergraduate and graduate students were required to submit proof. The University of Pittsburgh is also asking students who have not provided proof of...
Toledo, OHPosted by
WPXI Pittsburgh

Will gyms go the way of arcades and movie rental stores?

TOLEDO, Ohio — (AP) — Going to the gym was always part of Kari Hamra’s routine until last year’s government-ordered shutdowns forced her to replace the workouts with daily rides on her Peloton stationary bike. That’s when she discovered something surprising — she did not miss the gym. At least...
Lancaster, NHPosted by
WPXI Pittsburgh

Car, possible human remains of woman missing 43 years found submerged in Connecticut River

LANCASTER, N.H. — When Joe Canfield learned of the mysterious disappearance of Alberta Leeman, the unsolved case piqued the conservation officer’s interest. Canfield, who heads the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department’s Remotely Operated Vehicle/Sonar Team, had experience using the team’s equipment to solve cold cases. He began looking at the 43-year-old case.
Nebraska StatePosted by
WPXI Pittsburgh

Employees at Nebraska Family Dollar all quit

LINCOLN, Neb. — Employees at a Nebraska Family Dollar walked out of work, leaving a sign on the door to let customers know they all quit. A store manager quit about five days ago, KOLN reported. The last two employees at the store quit on Sunday but not before writing a sign on orange construction paper: “We all quit. Sorry for the inconvenience.”

Comments / 1

Community Policy