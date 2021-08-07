Cancel
16 books to read before TV or movie versions arrive

By Anna Tingley, Variety
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere’s a jam-packed slate of movies and series based on bestselling books coming this year and into 2022. Here are 16 books to dig into before watching their on-screen adaptations. Note: Release information is current as of Aug. 3.

Books & Literature
Entertainment
Books & LiteratureWVNews

Plenty of great books released so far this year

“Best Books of the Year So Far” lists have been popping up all over the internet, from Amazon to Vulture. If you like romance, thrillers, literary fiction or fantasy, you can find a list for you. This has been a great year for readers especially for the science fiction and...
Books & Literaturewfxb.com

August’s “Read Carolina” Book Club Picks!

The Read Carolina pick for August goes to “The Very Nice Box” by Laura Blackett and Eve Gleichman. Ava designs storage boxes for STÄDA, which is an up and coming furniture company. She’s serious and obsessive, throwing herself into her work in order to forget about a tragedy that killed her fiancée and parents years ago. But when Ava gets a new boss named Mat, she can’t help but be inexplicably and instantly drawn into his magnetic personality. And as she falls in love with him, she starts to heal from her trauma. It’s a really cute, funny and kind of cheesy romantic comedy…but slowly you start to realize this isn’t a comedy at all. It’s a thriller. Set in a unique, fun and exciting workplace environment, everything from Ava’s character arc, to the slow unraveling of the real story, were all very well developed and executed.
Books & LiteratureGettysburg Times

The love of books and reading

Long before they learn to read, children need to be taught to love reading and books. They need to hold them in their chubby hands. Turn the pages one by one. Point to each word as it’s read aloud. Marvel at every illustration. And maybe chew a bit on the cover.
Books & LiteratureNBC News

Best fiction books to read this summer, according to Goodreads

Our editors independently selected these items because we think you will enjoy them and might like them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY. Whether you’re soaking up...
Books & Literaturewiltonbulletin.com

The Best Movies, TV, Books and Music for August

Welcome to Culture Hound, InsideHook’s deep dive into the month’s most important cultural happenings, pop and otherwise. Taika Waititi and Sterlin Harjo are behind this comedy that follows four indigenous teenagers in rural Oklahoma as they “steal, rob, and save in order to get to the exotic, mysterious, and faraway land of California.” (8/9, FX on Hulu)
Watertown, WIWatertown Daily Times

Book reads for summer fun

The following article was written by Jill Fuller, coordinator of marketing and communications for the Bridges Library System based in Waukesha, of which the Watertown Public Library is part. Even though it’s been many years since I was in school and had a summer vacation, I still get the itch...
Books & LiteratureNewsweek

How to the Read the 'Virgin River' Books in Order

Virgin River Season 3 is streaming on Netflix now and the drama series is holding tight onto its place in the Netflix top 10. The series stars Alexandra Breckenridge as Mel and Martin Henderson as Jack, who were both introduced in the first Virgin River novel by Robyn Carr. There are 21 books in total for fans to get lost in.
Books & Literaturebookriot.com

Our Favorite Picture Books

One of the lovely things about working in a bookshop is getting to be around kids’ books. Since I don’t have any kids of my own, I was out of the loop on what toddlers and preschoolers get to read these days. But now I have a dream job putting books in people’s hands as well as doing a lot of the social media for East City Bookshop. I get to write the tweets for our weekly new releases, and our book buyer alerts us to any new and notable books that I should especially pay attention to when I do that. One of our weekly tasks is also to do what we call shelf-reading, which means checking the shelves are alphabetised correctly. We do this so that customers can find books, but it’s also a great way for us to keep up to date as to what’s there, since not every bookseller can read every book. And of course, we get to handle the books: from shelving them when they come in to calling customers when their order has arrived.
MoviesPosted by
Hot 97-5

The 10 Best Movies Based On Books You Read In English Class

While everyone has a different taste in books, there are certain works that are undeniable classics. At least that’s what our high school English teachers tell us. And there’s a good chance you’ve read all those “undeniable classics” in the context of an English class at some point in your life. (Possibly aloud while your friend laughed at your iambic pentameter.)
Books & LiteratureJamestown Sun

Dear Friend: A book is rewritten every time it is read

Every popular book gets both one-star and five-star ratings. Often the accompanying review offers reasonable justification for the rating. If you assume these are impartial reviews, then the rating reflects, at least partially, the disposition of the person reviewing the book. Each person reading a book reads it differently despite reading the same words. It is almost as if the book is rewritten each time it is read.
MusicTVOvermind

10 Kids Shows and Movies that Encourage Reading

Reading is an important key to success in life. Reading just 30 minutes a week helps one feel more life satisfaction. It also helps reduce mental decline as one ages by 32%. Unfortunately, 45 million Americans are essentially illiterate. They cannot read above a fifth-grade level. One way to combat this scary trend is to develop a reading habit in children. There are many television shows and movies out there that are based on books. Try reading the book first and then watching the show as a treat. Here are shows that are based on books for your reading and watching pleasure.
Books & Literaturewhatsupmag.com

My Reading Picks: Books Being Released This Week

Odds are, the reason you read this article, or even open this article every week is to find a new read. Well guess what, these books are as new as it gets. These books below have been released just this week and you should be the first to read them. Be the first to introduce them to your book club and be first to flaunt them to all your friends.
Books & LiteraturePosted by
The Independent

5 new books to read this week

One of America’s literary giants is back with a new book, plus there’s a deep dive into what’s really going on at Facebook…. 1. Billy Summers by Stephen King is published in hardback by Hodder & Stoughton priced £20 (ebook £10.99). Available now. Contract killer Billy Summers is offered a...

