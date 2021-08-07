Cancel
Claiborne County, TN

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Claiborne by NWS

weather.gov
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-07 13:30:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-07 14:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Claiborne A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 300 PM EDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN CLAIBORNE COUNTY At 230 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Tazewell, or 9 miles north of Rutledge, moving east at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include New Tazewell, Tazewell and Lone Mountain. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

alerts.weather.gov

