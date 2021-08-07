Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Claiborne by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-09 21:42:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-09 22:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Heavy rainfall may hide this tornado. Do not wait to see or hear the tornado. TAKE COVER NOW! Target Area: Grand Forks The National Weather Service in Grand Forks has issued a * Tornado Warning for Southwestern Grand Forks County in northeastern North Dakota * Until 1030 PM CDT. * At 941 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located near Northwood, or 29 miles west of Grand Forks, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...Tornado and golf ball size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. * This dangerous storm will be near Northwood and Kempton around 950 PM CDT. Other locations in the path of this tornadic thunderstorm include Emerado. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.75 IN