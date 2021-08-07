Cancel
Isle Of Wight County, VA

Special Weather Statement issued for Isle of Wight, Suffolk by NWS

weather.gov
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-07 11:03:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-07 15:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Isle of Wight; Suffolk Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of Gates, and southwestern Isle of Wight Counties and the City of Suffolk through 300 PM EDT At 230 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Carrsville to Gates to near Cofield. Movement was northeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Windsor, Gatesville, Sunbury, Downtown Suffolk, Holland, Suffolk, Gates, Carrsville, Roduco, Whaleyville, Corapeake, Kings Fork, Savage, Topsy, Suffolk Airport, Buckland, Dort, Lees Mill, Kilby and Nurney. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH

alerts.weather.gov

Suffolk, VA
Isle Of Wight County, VA
