6 Myths About Guns Perpetuated by Games

I own guns. That’s n9t meant to be a threat or anything. I live in a rural area, and I’ve been around guns my whole life. It has earned me the dreaded reputation as “the gun guy” on the Dread XP Discord server. I don’t mind. It’s usually a form of light derision wherein I’m expected to know all things about all guns. While my knowledge certainly isn’t encyclopedic, it is expansive. I have to be up front and let you all know that I don’t own guns for any real reason. I’m not protecting my house, or fighting off 30 to 50 feral hogs, and I don’t hunt. I just enjoy the mechanics of it. I’ve probably spent far more time cleaning and displaying my firearms than actually using them. Thus began my problem with the video game shotgun.