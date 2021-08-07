6 Myths About Guns Perpetuated by Games

American Tactical would like to introduce their latest import from PARS MFG in Turkey, THE BULL-DOG. This semi-automatic 12 Gauge shotgun’s new age look and modular design is a perfect fit for all types of gun owners. From the quick acquisition flip up sights, 3 inches chamber and 3-piece choke tube set for our avid shot gun users, to the AR style charging handle, picatinny and M-Lok rails for tactical gun users. The SGA Bulldog also features an adjustable cheek rest, a picatinny cut out at the base of the magazine that allows you to slide your spare full or empty magazine onto the bottom picatinny rail and use the magazine as a fore grip. With an easy access quick release button to change mags fast and efficiently.
Comments / 0