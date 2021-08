The state health department announced last week that 99.5 percent of people who have died due to COVID-19 in Texas since February were unvaccinated. At least 43 of the 8,787 people who have died in Texas over that period were fully vaccinated, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services said, accounting for .5 percent of deaths. Those deaths were the result of “breakthrough infections,” which DSHS defines as people who contracted the virus two weeks after being fully vaccinated.