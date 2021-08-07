The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Player Discovers Secret Vampire Character 10 Years Later

The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim has been out -- on various platforms like PS3, PS4, PS5, Xbox 360, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PC, and Nintendo Switch -- for 10 years, yet players are still discovering new things. For a game to stick around for a decade, it usually needs to have some online or games-as-a-service elements. Skyrim has neither of these things, but it's still played by many to this day, partially thanks to its various re-releases, but more because of how much content it has. You can play Skyrim over and over again and still discover new things each and every time.