Jones and Woodley both starred in and co-executive produced the new Netflix film. While my biggest accomplishment during COVID involves changing out of my sweatpants and into jeans, Felicity Jones is out here making the rest of us look bad. If being an Oscar-nominated actress and mother weren’t already enough, the “On the Basis of Sex” star Felicity Jones has added executive producer to her overwhelming list of IMDb credits. Not only does Jones star in the new Netflix film “Last Letter from Your Lover,” but it is also the first title under her production company Piecrust.