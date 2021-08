The Cavs seem to be very high on Isaac Okoro in year two. It’s not up for debate about Isaac Okoro‘s rookie year. It was bad. That doesn’t mean there weren’t elements to really be excited about, but that also doesn’t mean his shortcomings are acceptable. Well, it appears Okoro is taking to heart that he needs to improve elements of his game and has shown great growth. According to Chris Fedor of Cleveland.com, the Cavs development staff, who Fedor calls “highly regarded” despite the team’s struggles to develop players, has worked with Okoro on his jump shot.