Olympics roundup: Allyson Felix breaks Carl Lewis’ mark for U.S. track medals

Allyson Felix made Olympic history Saturday as part of the gold-medal-winning U.S. women’s 4×400-meter relay at the 2020 Tokyo Games.

The win gave her seven gold, three silver and a bronze medal in five Olympics, and Felix surpassed the legendary Carl Lewis to become the most decorated American in Olympic track and field. Lewis had 10 total medals.

Felix, 35, ran the second leg of the relay, joining teammates Sydney McLaughlin, Dalilah Muhammad and Athing Mu to win the gold in 3:16.85, nearly four seconds ahead of Poland. Jamaica won the bronze medal.

With just one day of competition remaining, the U.S. is assured of winning the most medals in Tokyo. The Americans have 108, followed by China (87), Russia Olympic Committee (69) Great Britain (63) and Japan (56). China has won the most gold medals with 38, leading the U.S. by two. Japan (27) and ROC and Great Britain (tied at 20), round out the top five.

In other action Saturday:

–The American men capped off a disappointing showing in the track and field events with a gold medal in the men’s 4x400m relay. The team — Michael Cherry, Michael Norman, Bryce Deadmon and Rai Benjamin posted a season-best of 2:55.70 to win the event. They joined Ryan Crouser as the only American men to win track and field gold. Netherlands and Botswana won the silver and bronze, respectively.

— Kenyan Peres Jepchirchir overtook teammate Brigid Kosgei to win the women’s marathon in 2:27:20. Running just her third marathon ever, American Molly Seidel was the surprise bronze medalist. The race was moved to Sapporo, 500 miles north of Tokyo, to try to escape brutal heat and humidity in the host city, but the temperature still was 78 with 82 percent humidity as the race started at 6 a.m. local time.

–Japan won its first-ever baseball gold medal with a 2-0 shutout of Team USA. The Americans managed just six hits against five Japanese pitchers and had only one runner reach third base. Starter Masato Morishita, who plays professionally for the Hiroshima Carp in Japan, pitched five scoreless innings. The Dominican Republic defeated South Korea 10-6 in the bronze-medal game.

–The U.S. women’s water polo team won its third straight Olympic gold medal by defeating Spain 14-5. The Americans have lost just once in the Olympics since the 2008 Beijing Olympics. Hungary defeated ROC 11-9 for the bronze medal.

Also Read:
U.S. women’s water polo wins gold medal 14-5 over Spain

— Kevin Durant recorded 29 points and six rebounds as the U.S. men’s basketball team claimed its fourth straight gold medal with an 87-82 victory over. Jayson Tatum added 19 points and seven rebounds off the bench as the United States avenged a loss to France in pool play. The U.S. has won 16 gold medals in its 19 Olympic appearances. Australia beat Slovenia 107-93 for bronze.

–Nelly Korda of the United States survived a double bogey and a bogey in her final round, shooting a 2-under-par 69 to win gold. After her bogey on No. 11 at Kasumigaseki Country Club, she made a birdie on the 13th and all pars from there. Her 17-under 267 was just enough to fend off Mone Inami of Japan and Lydia Ko of New Zealand, who each fired 6-under 65s and to finish tied for second at 268.

— The United States won a silver medal in the team equestrian jumping final, with Sweden winning the gold and Belgium the bronze. The team gained attention in Japan because of its members: Jessica Springsteen, Laura Kraut and McLain Ward. Springsteen is the daughter of rocker Bruce Springsteen and his wife, singer-songwriter Patti Scialfa.

Kevin Durant, Draymond Green blast bad Gregg Popovich takes after Team USA wins gold medal

–Field Level Media

Related
SportsPosted by
The Week

Allyson Felix is now the most decorated athlete in U.S. track and field history

The United States cruised to a gold medal in the women's 4x400 meter relay on Saturday in Tokyo, giving Allyson Felix her 11th Olympic medal and a place in the history books. Felix, who teamed up with Sydney McLaughlin, Dalilah Muhammad, and Athing Mu for the relay, had won bronze in the 400 meter the night before. It was the 10th medal of the 35-year-old's storied career — which includes five different Olympics dating back to the 2004 Athens Games — and made her the most decorated female Olympic athlete in U.S. track and field history. After the relay win she holds that distinction, full stop, surpassing Carl Lewis for the most medals won by anyone who has represented the U.S. Seven of Felix's medals are gold.
SportsPosted by
Daily Mail

Allyson Felix passes Carl Lewis to become the USA's most decorated track and field athlete in Olympics history with ELEVENTH medal after winning 4x400 relay as the mother-of-one defies protest calls and wraps herself up in the US flag

Allyson Felix wrapped herself in the stars and stripes as she passed Carl Lewis to become the country's most decorated track and field athlete in U.S. Olympic history after winning gold with her teammates in the 4x400m relay. The 35-year-old mother-of-one's medal count now stands at 11 after a dominant...
Sportsthebuzzcincy.com

Olympic Legend Carl Lewis Calls The Men’s U.S. Track Team An “Embarrassment” After Relay Fail

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER. Tell them how you really feel, Mr. Lewis. For a fourth straight Summer Olympics, the U.S. Men’s track team dropped the baton, literally failing to even medal in an event the US once dominated. Track and Field legend and nine-time gold medal winner Carl Lewis called Team USA’s showing during the 4x100m relays a “total embarrassment” in a single tweet that sent shockwaves down timelines after watching the disappointing performance saying their performance was “worse than the AAU Kids,” he saw.
SportsFOX Sports

Allyson Felix breaks Carl Lewis' record, USA women win water polo gold on Day 15

As the Summer Olympics wind down to its final day, Team USA is blowing away the field when it comes to total medals, and has nearly tracked down China in total gold medals. The U.S. has 108 medals as of Saturday morning ET/Sunday morning Tokyo time and including 36 gold, 39 silver and 33 bronze, in the lead ahead of China, which has 87 total (38 gold, 31 silver, 18 bronze).
SportsKentucky Kernel

Sydney McLaughlin takes home second gold medal in Tokyo

Sydney McLaughlin and her Team USA teammates (Allyson Felix, Dalilah Muhammad, Athing Mu) won gold in the Women’s 4x400m relay with a time of 3:16.85, coming up one second shy of the world record and four seconds ahead of the silver medal team from Poland. This super-team was comprised of...
BasketballScarlet Nation

WBB: Staley and Wilson lead USA to Gold

Dawn Staley and A’ja Wilson helped lead Team USA to a record seventh consecutive Olympic gold medal. The Americans held off upstart Japan 90-75 for their 55th consecutive Olympic win. The Japanese gave the Americans fits in their first meeting in the group stage. Japan makes up for its lack of size with three-point shooting, a frenetic pace, and crisp, efficient cutting and passing. But the Japanese have no answer for the Americans’ size.
SportsPosted by
People

Sue Bird and Diana Taurasi Win Their Fifth Gold as Team USA Beats Japan, Finish Tokyo Olympics Undefeated

Team USA has won its seventh consecutive gold medal in women's basketball!. On Sunday at Saitama Super Arena, Sue Bird and Diana Taurasi became the first Olympic basketball players, man or woman, to win five gold medals in the sport. The 12-player U.S. squad defeated Japan 90-75 and finished first in the tournament while Japan made its first appearance in an Olympic final and won silver.
SportsNBC Sports

11 Breakout Stars for Team USA at the Tokyo Olympics

Team USA stars like Katie Ledecky and Allyson Felix continued to add to their legacies at the Tokyo Olympics. But the Games also saw American athletes who may not have been household names beforehand capture the spotlight on the world’s biggest stage. Whether it was Caeleb Dressel in the pool...
NFLPopculture

Simone Biles Shares New Hairstyle After Tokyo Olympics

Simone Biles is looking great with a new hairstyle after making her way home from the Tokyo Olympics. The summer games were a different experience than the four-time Olympic gold medalist had initially imagined, as a case of the "twisties" prompted her to withdraw from the team all-around finals and four out of five individual event finals in order to prioritize her safety and mental health.

