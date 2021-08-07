Cancel
Yuma, AZ

Crossroads Mission in need of donations

By Arlette Yousif
KYMA News 11
KYMA News 11
 2 days ago
Local homeless shelter low on supplies, accepting donations to help serve those in need - News 11's Arlette Yousif reporting

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - As temperatures rise, Crossroads Mission tries to help get the homeless out of the excessive and dangerous heat, but they need your help. From water to bedsheets, Crossroads Mission is in need of donations to help continue to serve our local homeless population.

Crossroads Mission is accepting donations to help serve those who need it most.

"Water and blankets and twin sheets, pillows, stuff for the homeless and for our clients," says Crossroads Mission House Manager and Peer Support Danny Koolick.

The mission not only serves food to the community during the holidays, but it also serves three meals a day for those living at the shelter as well as anyone who stops by.

"Food supplies, we could always use food ‘cause, you know, obviously, we are constantly feeding our homeless. We are constantly feeding our clients and whatnot, so any kind of donations for food, drink, anything like that is more than welcome and we’re in desperate need of that as well," explains Koolick.

As the shelter offers drug recovery programs, it also helps people get back on their feet. Recently, they have seen more veterans come through the doors.

"We’ve seen a lot of our homeless veterans come in as well as veterans that come into the, into the uh, program. We have um, our outreach services, but sometimes we, the veterans need help also with clothing and other special needs," says Koolick.

Other items such as socks, undergarments, toothbrushes, and the likes are also necessary for the shelter. Large and extra-large clothing are more requested, but all sizes are accepted. Monetary donations are also welcome, which allows the shelter to buy the items they need.

If you would like to help the shelter with its continuous efforts, donation details can be found on their website .

The shelter serving the community for over 60 years has been able to do so through the generous donations of locals.

